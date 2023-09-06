Royce Lewis' legend grows after fourth grand slam
It took only 56 games and just over 200 at-bats for rookie Royce Lewis to become a Minnesota Twins folk hero.
What happened: Lewis hit his fourth career grand slam on Monday. MLB.com reports that he is the first rookie to hit three grand slams in eight games or fewer.
Why it matters: The third baseman has ignited what had been a bad offense the first half of the season and has helped the Twins mount a strong lead over Cleveland for the AL Central division title.
By the numbers: Going into Tuesday night's game, Lewis was hitting .317 and already had 11 home runs. It's a small sample size, but few Twins rookies have hit like Lewis to start their careers.
Flashback: In 2017, the Twins selected Lewis with the first overall pick in the MLB draft.
- But his ascension to the big leagues has been detoured several times.
- He missed the 2020 season because COVID canceled minor league play; he missed all of 2021 with a torn ACL, and most of 2022 with another torn ACL.
The bottom line: As long as he can stay healthy, the Twins' future looks bright.
