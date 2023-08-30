Twin Cities consultant solves the "mystery" behind a 494 pedestrian bridge

The Bloomfield Bridge, a pedestrian bridge over Highway 494 just west of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, seemingly had no purpose to Tyler Vigen, other than connecting a Taco Bell to a Grainger Industrial Supply.

But when a little digging online yielded no answers as to why it was built, Vigen, a Bloomington resident and partner at a local management consulting firm, set out on a mission to learn the story behind the project.

"Up until this point, it was curiosity. From here on out though, it is stubbornness," he wrote in his investigation.

What he did: After many fruitless interviews with city and state officials, Vigen dug through seemingly every tangentially related historical document in the state, including federal archives, city minutes, and a "surprisingly useful" history report written by a 9th grader in 1951.

He manually scanned 300 miles of highways to look for pedestrian bridges built during the same time and tracked down people who lived near the bridge during its construction.

He also had to obtain permission from the FAA to fly a drone over the bridge for photos, he told Axios in an email.

Yes, and: When the journey led out of state, Vigen flew to Kansas City and became certified to handle federal documents in order to dig through public records originally housed in a bunker under a field in western Missouri — only to find the project file was missing.

Vigen told Axios he estimated that he spent 90-100 hours on the project over the course of eight weeks and around $600, not including travel.

Spoiler alert: After digging through public records for weeks and crossing state lines, Vigen found the answer — it was built to connect a school and church. Hint: It's related to a nearby school — in a Minneapolis Star article available online.