North Loop speakeasy Flora Room is worth the hunt

Last week, I stopped by Flora Room, the new speakeasy underneath Daniel del Prado's recently opened Argentine steakhouse Porzana.

It's located in the former Marvel Bar space and relatively hidden — we went around the back of the building to an unmarked service entrance, which led us to a sage-green door.

What to expect: The dimly lit cocktail room is decked out in emerald tones, with dozens of plants behind the bar and the booths lining the walls.

The menu has nearly a dozen classic cocktails and around eight specialty drinks ranging from $11-$25.

What I ordered: I asked for the cocktail with the fanciest presentation and was served the Palo, a rum-based drink with vermouth and sotol.

First, the bartender lit a stick of Palo Santo (a piece of wood made from the tree of the same name), put it in an empty glass, and covered that with a transparent glass dome.

After mixing the cocktail, he took off the dome and poured the drink into the glass as smoke fanned out. Watch it on our Instagram.

The smoke lingers in the glass, and you can smell and taste it as you sip. But it's not overwhelming.

The bottom line: Though we were initially in Flora Room waiting for our drinks reservation upstairs, my dining partner and I enjoyed our cocktails so much that we decided to stay in the speakeasy to order more.