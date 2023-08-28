1 hour ago - Food and Drink
North Loop speakeasy Flora Room is worth the hunt
Last week, I stopped by Flora Room, the new speakeasy underneath Daniel del Prado's recently opened Argentine steakhouse Porzana.
- It's located in the former Marvel Bar space and relatively hidden — we went around the back of the building to an unmarked service entrance, which led us to a sage-green door.
What to expect: The dimly lit cocktail room is decked out in emerald tones, with dozens of plants behind the bar and the booths lining the walls.
- The menu has nearly a dozen classic cocktails and around eight specialty drinks ranging from $11-$25.
What I ordered: I asked for the cocktail with the fanciest presentation and was served the Palo, a rum-based drink with vermouth and sotol.
- First, the bartender lit a stick of Palo Santo (a piece of wood made from the tree of the same name), put it in an empty glass, and covered that with a transparent glass dome.
- After mixing the cocktail, he took off the dome and poured the drink into the glass as smoke fanned out. Watch it on our Instagram.
- The smoke lingers in the glass, and you can smell and taste it as you sip. But it's not overwhelming.
The bottom line: Though we were initially in Flora Room waiting for our drinks reservation upstairs, my dining partner and I enjoyed our cocktails so much that we decided to stay in the speakeasy to order more.
- Of note: The bar is first-come, first-served, and filled up fast when we were there.
