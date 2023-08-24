Twin Cities weekend events: State Fair performances, 2D Con, Run for Beer and more
This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out Grandstand performances at the Minnesota State Fair, 2D Con in Minneapolis, a celebration of Little Mekong in St. Paul and more.
🎵 1. Enjoy fair music
As we all know by now, the Great Minnesota Get-Together kicks off Thursday. And the 12-day fair is once again bringing some of the biggest names in music to the metro.
The big picture: This year's Grandstand stage lineup has been hailed as one of the biggest lineups of the century.
Zoom in: Performers include The Black Keys, The Chicks, Keith Urban, Boyz II Men, Brandi Carlile, The Jonas Brothers and more.
The catch: Some shows will run you over $100.
Be smart: There are 900 free shows (with fair admission) to enjoy, including The Bacon Brothers, Drake Milligan, Nikki Lane and Celebrating Meat Loaf. View the full performance schedule.
🎮 2. 2D Con
- Enjoy a day of gaming and esports to raise money for children's cancer research 10am-2pm Friday and Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. The event features gaming tournaments, cosplay, live music and more. Adult tickets start at $55.
🍲 3. Celebrate Little Mekong
- Eat Thai rolled ice cream, hot pot and boba to celebrate the Little Mekong cultural district. There will be live music performances, mural painting and more 11am-6pm Saturday on University Avenue West in St. Paul. Free.
🚗 3. Mustangs on the Mississippi
- Marvel at modern and classic Mustangs on the Mississippi River while enjoying food trucks, live music and raffles Saturday at The Lot in Welch. The gates open at 7:30am and the car show begins at 11:30am. $20 to enter the car show; free to spectate.
👟 4. Run for Beer
- Run, walk or jog 11am Saturday at Surly Brewing Co. to raise money for local nonprofits including Brewing a Better Forest. All participants will receive one craft beer at the finish line, a collector's pint glass, prizes and more. Entry starts at $35.
- The 5K course will start at Surly and run through Prospect Park.
