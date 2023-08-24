Boyz II Men (top left), The Black Keys (top right), The Chicks (bottom left) and The Jonas Brothers (bottom right) will perform on the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair. Photo: Minnesota State Fair

This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out Grandstand performances at the Minnesota State Fair, 2D Con in Minneapolis, a celebration of Little Mekong in St. Paul and more.

As we all know by now, the Great Minnesota Get-Together kicks off Thursday. And the 12-day fair is once again bringing some of the biggest names in music to the metro.

The big picture: This year's Grandstand stage lineup has been hailed as one of the biggest lineups of the century.

Zoom in: Performers include The Black Keys, The Chicks, Keith Urban, Boyz II Men, Brandi Carlile, The Jonas Brothers and more.

The catch: Some shows will run you over $100.

Be smart: There are 900 free shows (with fair admission) to enjoy, including The Bacon Brothers, Drake Milligan, Nikki Lane and Celebrating Meat Loaf. View the full performance schedule.

Enjoy a day of gaming and esports to raise money for children's cancer research 10am-2pm Friday and Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. The event features gaming tournaments, cosplay, live music and more. Adult tickets start at $55.

Eat Thai rolled ice cream, hot pot and boba to celebrate the Little Mekong cultural district. There will be live music performances, mural painting and more 11am-6pm Saturday on University Avenue West in St. Paul. Free.

Marvel at modern and classic Mustangs on the Mississippi River while enjoying food trucks, live music and raffles Saturday at The Lot in Welch. The gates open at 7:30am and the car show begins at 11:30am. $20 to enter the car show; free to spectate.