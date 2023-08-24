28 mins ago - Things to Do

Twin Cities weekend events: State Fair performances, 2D Con, Run for Beer and more

Analis Bailey

Boyz II Men (top left), The Black Keys (top right), The Chicks (bottom left) and The Jonas Brothers (bottom right) will perform on the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair. Photo: Minnesota State Fair

This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out Grandstand performances at the Minnesota State Fair, 2D Con in Minneapolis, a celebration of Little Mekong in St. Paul and more.

🎵 1. Enjoy fair music

As we all know by now, the Great Minnesota Get-Together kicks off Thursday. And the 12-day fair is once again bringing some of the biggest names in music to the metro.

The big picture: This year's Grandstand stage lineup has been hailed as one of the biggest lineups of the century.

Zoom in: Performers include The Black Keys, The Chicks, Keith Urban, Boyz II Men, Brandi Carlile, The Jonas Brothers and more.

The catch: Some shows will run you over $100.

Be smart: There are 900 free shows (with fair admission) to enjoy, including The Bacon Brothers, Drake Milligan, Nikki Lane and Celebrating Meat Loaf. View the full performance schedule.

🎮 2. 2D Con

  • Enjoy a day of gaming and esports to raise money for children's cancer research 10am-2pm Friday and Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. The event features gaming tournaments, cosplay, live music and more. Adult tickets start at $55.

🍲 3. Celebrate Little Mekong

  • Eat Thai rolled ice cream, hot pot and boba to celebrate the Little Mekong cultural district. There will be live music performances, mural painting and more 11am-6pm Saturday on University Avenue West in St. Paul. Free.

🚗 3. Mustangs on the Mississippi

  • Marvel at modern and classic Mustangs on the Mississippi River while enjoying food trucks, live music and raffles Saturday at The Lot in Welch. The gates open at 7:30am and the car show begins at 11:30am. $20 to enter the car show; free to spectate.

👟 4. Run for Beer

  • Run, walk or jog 11am Saturday at Surly Brewing Co. to raise money for local nonprofits including Brewing a Better Forest. All participants will receive one craft beer at the finish line, a collector's pint glass, prizes and more. Entry starts at $35.
  • The 5K course will start at Surly and run through Prospect Park.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more