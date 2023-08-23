Rudy Gobert tops the list of highest-paid Minnesota athletes
Rudy Gobert will make more money this season than any athlete in Minnesota sports history.
Why it matters: The Wolves center's $41 million salary is the latest example of skyrocketing athlete contracts that have been made possible by new TV rights deals that are injecting billions into professional sports.
Zoom in: Nowhere is that truer than the NBA, which is in the early stages of negotiating new TV contracts in hopes of doubling the $2.66 billion a year it gets annually under the current deal with Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery.
- The Timberwolves have four of the largest 10 contracts in local pro sports. Karl-Anthony Towns will top the list next year as he is set to make nearly $50 million during the 2024-2025 season.
What we're watching: The Vikings are working on a contract extension for Justin Jefferson that could put his salary at more than $30 million a year. That could make the star wide receiver the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
Just missed the list: Wolves center Naz Reid ($12.95 million), Twins pitcher Sonny Gray ($12.9 million), and Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov ($12.5 million), according to data from Spotrac.
Of note: No Lynx players came anywhere near the list, as the WNBA's top salary is $250,000.
- The highest-paid woman in Minnesota's sports scene might be gymnast Suni Lee, who has previously been estimated to have $1.5 million in earning potential from her name, image, and likeness (NIL).
