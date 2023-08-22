35 mins ago - Food and Drink
Restaurant Roundup: King Coil Spirits to open in September
🍸 King Coil Spirits, a distillery, cocktail bar, and pizzeria from the team behind Lake Monster Brewing, plans to open in St. Paul's Vandalia Tower on Sept. 22, the business confirmed to Axios.
- King Coil last weekend started serving their pizza at the brewery, which is next door.
🥩 Daniel del Prado's modern Argentine steakhouse Porzana debuted on Sunday in the former Bachelor Farmer building in North Loop.
- The downstairs bar Flora Room, where Marvel Bar used to be, is also now open.
🍕 Wrestaurant at the Palace, a collaboration between Wrecktangle Pizza and First Avenue, is almost ready to open at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul.
- The full-service dine-in restaurant will also have a "slice window" for quick-order items.
