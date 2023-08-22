Restaurant Roundup: King Coil Spirits to open in September

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🍸 King Coil Spirits, a distillery, cocktail bar, and pizzeria from the team behind Lake Monster Brewing, plans to open in St. Paul's Vandalia Tower on Sept. 22, the business confirmed to Axios.

King Coil last weekend started serving their pizza at the brewery, which is next door.

🥩 Daniel del Prado's modern Argentine steakhouse Porzana debuted on Sunday in the former Bachelor Farmer building in North Loop.

The downstairs bar Flora Room, where Marvel Bar used to be, is also now open.

🍕 Wrestaurant at the Palace, a collaboration between Wrecktangle Pizza and First Avenue, is almost ready to open at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul.