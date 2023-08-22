35 mins ago - Food and Drink

Restaurant Roundup: King Coil Spirits to open in September

Audrey Kennedy
A photo of a martini on a table.

King Coil's tableside martini. Photo courtesy of King Coil Spirits

🍸 King Coil Spirits, a distillery, cocktail bar, and pizzeria from the team behind Lake Monster Brewing, plans to open in St. Paul's Vandalia Tower on Sept. 22, the business confirmed to Axios.

  • King Coil last weekend started serving their pizza at the brewery, which is next door.

🥩 Daniel del Prado's modern Argentine steakhouse Porzana debuted on Sunday in the former Bachelor Farmer building in North Loop.

  • The downstairs bar Flora Room, where Marvel Bar used to be, is also now open.

🍕 Wrestaurant at the Palace, a collaboration between Wrecktangle Pizza and First Avenue, is almost ready to open at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul.

  • The full-service dine-in restaurant will also have a "slice window" for quick-order items.
