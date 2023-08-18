The Minnesota Zoo's Treetop Trail is shocking visitors — literally

Visitors to Minnesota Zoo's Treetop Trail attraction may be in for a literal shock.

What's happening: Zoogoers are being zapped by static electricity, particularly after touching the metal railings, while walking the 1.25-mile elevated pedestrian loop, several recent visitors confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The long-awaited attraction, which has been in the works since 2018 and cost $37 million, opened last month to much fanfare for visitors to see the zoo from a new perspective.

Threat level: Signs posted by the zoo along the trail caution the use of electrostatic sensitive devices because the use of recycled composite decking for the trail can cause "naturally-occurring static electricity," per a photo shared July 28 by Minnesota Monthly.

What he's saying: "It was like walking on carpet then touching a balloon. I had to keep my phone in my pocket so I wouldn't zap it," said Jeremy Kieser, who visited the trail on Saturday.

Kieser still enjoyed the attraction and his phone remained unharmed, he added.

What's next: The zoo is working with architectural, design, and construction teams on short and long-term options to reduce the static, a spokesperson told Axios.