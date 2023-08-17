The St. Paul City Council voted to override Mayor Melvin Carter's recent veto of a proposal to ask voters to raise property taxes to fund early education, putting the measure back on the 2024 ballot.

The big picture: The council and Carter remain at odds over the initiative's feasibility and fate.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the vote, Carter suggested he won't follow through with the program as written, even if voters approve it, saying implementation is "just not a viable option."

Catch up fast: The resolution, which the council first approved in July, puts on the 2024 ballot a measure asking voters to approve raising property tax revenues by $2 million a year to offset the cost of child care for families.

Supporters say the goal is to fully cover the costs for lower-income families, while eventually subsidizing care for all other St. Paul kids 5 and under.

The resolution also calls for using funding to support child care providers.

Yes, but: The money raised by the tax hike would fall far short of the total required to meet the need. Full coverage for eligible children under 2 alone would cost an estimated $39 million — twice the $20 million the levy would raise at its peak — per the resolution's own estimate.

The language doesn't say how the funds would be divvied up or estimate how many families would be served under the proposed levy increase.

What they're saying: Sponsors said their approach, modeled after programs in other cities, would allow St. Paul to build the program as interest in enrollment grows at a modest cost to taxpayers.

"The funding in this case really matches the way that the program should roll out," Councilmember Rebecca Noecker said.

The other side: Carter said moving forward with a proposal that falls short of the dollars needed without more detail or buy-in from his administration equals making "big empty promises to our smallest children," pointing to language in the resolution that says subsidies would be available to all eligible families.

He argued the council's resolution lacks the funding or details needed for implementation and that the language authorizes — but does not force — the city to act.

What's next: Sponsors, who disputed the mayor's characterizations that they've misled voters with a pledge to fund child care for all and said they were confused by his assertions about a lack of authority, added that they'll soon begin work on an ordinance that fills in more details of the potential program.

What we're watching: The ultimate fate — and details — of the proposal could still change before voters weigh in, either via action by a future council or a legal challenge.