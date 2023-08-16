The average Minneapolis family expects to drop $666 per child on back-to-school shopping this year, per Deloitte's annual survey.

The big picture: The projected spending on supplies, clothes, and tech is 12% higher than the national average of $597 and 21% higher than the average for the Midwest.

Yes, but: The total is down slightly from the $700 families expected to spend last year.

Zoom in: Per the survey, tech products will account for the bulk of the expenditures, followed by clothes. The average family expects to dish out about $157 on traditional back-to-school supplies.

What they're saying: Nearly two-thirds of Minneapolis parents said they plan to fork over the same or less this year, citing having less available money as a driving concern.

Roughly a third of respondents said they plan to postpone non-essential back-to-school purchases due to the economy.

The other side: Those who expect to shell out more cited rising prices caused by inflation.

Of note: Brick-and-mortar retail reigns supreme when it comes to back-to-school. Eight in 10 Minneapolis respondents said they plan to do their shopping in-store.