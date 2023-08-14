Data: SmartAsset. Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

You need to make at least $625,000 a year to be among the top 1% of earners in Minnesota, according to a recent SmartAsset analysis of IRS tax filer data.

That's close to the national household figure of $652,657, reports Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick.

The big picture: The top 1% of U.S. families by wealth held more than a third of the country's total wealth in 2019, the Congressional Budget Office reported last year.

Meanwhile, "families in the bottom half ... held only 2% of total wealth" in 2019, per the CBO report.

Between the lines: Gov. Tim Walz has twice proposed raising taxes on the wealthiest Minnesotans, most recently calling for increasing capital gains taxes by 1.5% on income between $500,000 and $1 million, and 4% on income over $1 million.

None of the proposals have materialized.

Zoom out: Nationally, joining the 1% club is most expensive in Connecticut, where residents need to make at least $952,902 to be a member.