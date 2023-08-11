Highland Park charmer hits market for $365K
This inviting Highland Park home is freshly listed for $365,000.
- Just a few blocks from St. Paul's Highland Golf Course, the charmer is located at 1431 Bayard Ave.
Why we love it: A cozy dining nook opens to the kitchen and offers a view of the manicured front yard. Out back, there's a low-maintenance deck for entertaining.
Layout: The 1,130-square-foot house has three bedrooms, a remodeled bathroom, and a detached one-car garage.
Interior features: There's hardwood flooring throughout the main level and space for a home office or gym, and a playroom in the basement.
Other highlights: A fenced backyard, central air, a newer roof, and more upgrades.
Take a look around:
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more