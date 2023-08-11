1 hour ago - Real Estate

Highland Park charmer hits market for $365K

Sami Sparber

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.

This inviting Highland Park home is freshly listed for $365,000.

  • Just a few blocks from St. Paul's Highland Golf Course, the charmer is located at 1431 Bayard Ave.

Why we love it: A cozy dining nook opens to the kitchen and offers a view of the manicured front yard. Out back, there's a low-maintenance deck for entertaining.

Layout: The 1,130-square-foot house has three bedrooms, a remodeled bathroom, and a detached one-car garage.

Interior features: There's hardwood flooring throughout the main level and space for a home office or gym, and a playroom in the basement.

Other highlights: A fenced backyard, central air, a newer roof, and more upgrades.

Take a look around:

fireplace in living room
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
living room that opens to stairs and kitchen
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
kitchen with modern appliances
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
dining nook that has view of front yard
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
nursery bedroom
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
remodeled bathroom
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
primary bedroom
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
lush fenced backyard with deck and garage
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Nicole Lettner with Edina Realty, Inc.
