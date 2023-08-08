Popular YouTube urban critic CityNerd came to Minneapolis and assessed the city's transit, bikeways, streets, and parks.

What he's saying: "The Park Board made all of the lake frontage in the city publicly accessible, which you just don't see in a lot of municipal park systems," said CityNerd Ray Delahanty.

State of play: Delahanty's reviews of cities' urban infrastructure get hundreds of thousands of views. The Minneapolis video, posted last Wednesday, had 137,000 as of Monday afternoon.

With an urban planning lens, he tries to identify what a city does better than anywhere else in the U.S. — as well as what it is doing wrong.

Between the lines: He liked the city's parks the most but also had positive things to say about the Midtown Greenway and surrounding development.

Like some local urbanists, he had mixed feelings about the skyway system, identifying it as an important feature in a cold city, but also one that steals from street-level vibrancy.

What he didn't like: Wide streets in downtown and Uptown, where there are often four or five lanes of traffic and parking.