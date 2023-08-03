2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Should you tip on top of a service fee? An etiquette expert has the answer

Audrey Kennedy
Trying to avoid a major tipping faux pas? We asked Twin Cities etiquette expert Juliet Mitchell what diners should keep in mind when they get the check.

💰 Should you tip on top of a service fee?

"No, the service fee is an appropriate substitute for a tip. Diners shouldn't feel pressured to pay an additional 20% on top of it — that makes things unreasonably expensive."

📉 Should you reduce a tip if the restaurant has a mandatory health and wellness charge?

"It's a personal preference, but if the charge is at or under 5%, I still tip as normal."

🛍 What about tipping on takeout?

"If it's brought to your car, I'd tip a dollar. But if you're picking it up inside, don't feel pressured to tip."

🍽 What should people tip when dining in?

"About 20% on food, though large groups should go higher since staff puts in more work. If you're only getting drinks, you can start at $1 per drink and increase depending on how complicated it is to make."

Go deeper: Some Twin Cities restaurants ditch service fees as diners push back

