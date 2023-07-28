Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: BLS. Chart: Axios Visuals

Minnesota is adding manufacturing jobs faster than the rest of the Midwest.

Why it matters: Manufacturing is a significant piece of Minnesota's diverse economy, and the industry's long-term health is vital to the state.

By the numbers: Minnesota added 16,400 manufacturing jobs from January 2021 to May 2023, an increase of 5.3%, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data reported by Axios' Hans Nichols.

The big picture: While that's better than nearly every Midwest peer, it lags the national average of 6.3%.

Southern and western states are adding jobs at a faster pace.

Zoom in: Minnesota has gotten some good manufacturing news in the last week.