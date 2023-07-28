2 hours ago - Business

Minnesota outpacing Midwest in manufacturing job growth

Minnesota is adding manufacturing jobs faster than the rest of the Midwest.

Why it matters: Manufacturing is a significant piece of Minnesota's diverse economy, and the industry's long-term health is vital to the state.

By the numbers: Minnesota added 16,400 manufacturing jobs from January 2021 to May 2023, an increase of 5.3%, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data reported by Axios' Hans Nichols.

The big picture: While that's better than nearly every Midwest peer, it lags the national average of 6.3%.

  • Southern and western states are adding jobs at a faster pace.

Zoom in: Minnesota has gotten some good manufacturing news in the last week.

  • Boston Scientific is planning a $170 million campus in Maple Grove that will not only retain 1,000 jobs that could have moved out of state, but will also add 177 jobs with average wages of $65 an hour, according to the Star Tribune.
  • Canadian solar panel maker Heliene announced it will expand to the Twin Cities with a $145 million plant. MPR News reported that the company will begin searching for a building this fall.
