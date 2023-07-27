Minnesota spent a record $174 million to clear snowy highways last winter
One of Minnesota's snowiest winters ever resulted in record spending to clear state highways.
Driving the news: The Minnesota Department of Transportation spent $174 million on snow and ice operations during the 2022-2023 season, per an annual report released Thursday.
- The sum, which is the most the agency has ever spent on a season, is close to 25% higher than the average for the previous five years, according to a MnDOT press release.
Zoom in: More than 1,600 operators driving 800-plus plows worked a combined 850,000 hours to keep highway lanes cleared.
Of note: The sum doesn't include the time and money municipal public works departments spent to clear main roads that aren't highways or residential streets.
Flashback: Blizzard after blizzard blitzed Minnesota this past winter, dumping an average snowfall of 90.2 inches across the state.
- The Twin Cities got 90.3 inches, making the season the third snowiest on record. Other parts of the state, including Duluth and St. Cloud, saw record amounts.
