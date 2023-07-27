Minnesota spent a record $174 million to clear snowy highways last winter

Share on email (opens in new window)

One of Minnesota's snowiest winters ever resulted in record spending to clear state highways.

Driving the news: The Minnesota Department of Transportation spent $174 million on snow and ice operations during the 2022-2023 season, per an annual report released Thursday.

The sum, which is the most the agency has ever spent on a season, is close to 25% higher than the average for the previous five years, according to a MnDOT press release.

Zoom in: More than 1,600 operators driving 800-plus plows worked a combined 850,000 hours to keep highway lanes cleared.

Of note: The sum doesn't include the time and money municipal public works departments spent to clear main roads that aren't highways or residential streets.

Flashback: Blizzard after blizzard blitzed Minnesota this past winter, dumping an average snowfall of 90.2 inches across the state.