Restaurant roundup: Baba's Hummus House prepares to open

The new Baba's location and one of its hummus bowls at the Minnesota State Fair. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Milly's Wine Bar & Bistro in downtown Minneapolis will hold a grand opening July 29, it said on social media.

The main floor is $65 a person and includes two drinks and a buffet, while the second floor is a reservation-only full-service restaurant.

The siblings behind Baba's are almost ready to open Baba's Hummus House, a Palestinian restaurant, retail space, and production facility in south Minneapolis, Racket reports.

Chicago's Very Own, a Chicago-style hoagie and popcorn shop on a popular corner in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood, permanently closed after less than one year in operation, Axios confirmed.

The building is currently under contract, though the listing agent declined to share details.

The High Hat opened for coffee and breakfast in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill neighborhood earlier this month. It will expand to dinner service in the fall, the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal reports.

Silver Fern, a bakery, café, and wine bar, will open in September in northeast Minneapolis.

Goorgoorlu recently opened in north Minneapolis serving American and African food, according to MSP Magazine.