Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Tickets to the 2024 Loppet Cup, the World Cup of cross-country skiing, went on sale as of 9am on Tuesday, July 24.

Why it matters: The Feb. 17-19 event at Minnesota's Theodore Wirth Park is the first hosted on U.S. soil in more than two decades.

Plus: The competition will draw skiers from around the globe, including three-time Olympic medalist and Afton native Jessie Diggins.

Details: Standing-room-only general admission tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance. Tickets with bleacher seating start at $75 for adults.