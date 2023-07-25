1 hour ago - Things to Do

2024 Loppet Cup: Tickets for world cross-country skiing competition on sale

Audrey Kennedy

Photo by Daniel Schäfer/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tickets to the 2024 Loppet Cup, the World Cup of cross-country skiing, went on sale as of 9am on Tuesday, July 24.

Why it matters: The Feb. 17-19 event at Minnesota's Theodore Wirth Park is the first hosted on U.S. soil in more than two decades.

Plus: The competition will draw skiers from around the globe, including three-time Olympic medalist and Afton native Jessie Diggins.

Details: Standing-room-only general admission tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance. Tickets with bleacher seating start at $75 for adults.

