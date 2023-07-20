Share on email (opens in new window)

Cedric Alexander (left) is retiring after a year as community safety commissioner. Photo: David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Cedric Alexander's reign as the head of public safety in the city of Minneapolis will end after just one year, he announced Thursday.

Catch up fast: Mayor Jacob Frey appointed Alexander, 68, as the city's first-ever community safety commissioner last summer, a job that entailed coordinating between the city's police, fire, violence prevention, 911 and emergency management functions.

Between the lines: It was a bumpy first year for Alexander, who came into the job facing a beleaguered police department and rising crime.

Last fall he reacted to a Minneapolis resident on Twitter by saying "you don't know much of nothing" and said she was "two faced talking from both sides of your mouth." He later apologized.

Alexander was under scrutiny from mental health contractors and others in the Office of Community Safety about a lack of communication and stagnating progress in that department, according to the Star Tribune.

In one interview, he didn't know the woman in charge of the behavioral crisis response team, even as she was trying to get clarity on whether her company's contract would be renewed.

Yes, but: Frey credited Alexander's "Operation Endeavor" for lowering crime. It's a coordinated effort with other law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to use data to send resources to high-crime areas.

Homicides are down 33% through July 17 compared to the same period last year, according to MPD stats. Carjackings are down 44% and shots fired calls are down 30%.

What they're saying: “When Minneapolis needed strong leadership and a clear vision, he answered the call," Frey said in a press release.

Alexander, who was earning a $334,000 salary, didn't give a reason for why he's retiring after such a short tenure, but said in the release that he's proud that the "foundation for success has been established."

What's ahead: Frey said he will outline a transition plan "in the weeks ahead." Alexander's last day is Sept. 1.