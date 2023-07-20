Where to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in the Twin Cities

Share on email (opens in new window)

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday and Twin Cities fans have plenty of places to watch.

What's new A law passed last year allows Minnesota establishments to expand hours exclusively for World Cup matches, some of which kick off at 2am local time.

The tournament is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The first match for the U.S. is Friday night at 8.

Here's where to watch:

Minnesota Aurora FC: Minnesota's community-owned women's soccer team will open up the turf at TCO Stadium in Eagan for a free watch party on July 26. Registration requested.

Tip: Bring blankets and pillows if you plan on sitting on the field.

Minnesota United FC: The MLS team will host two watch parties at Allianz Field on July 21 and July 26. RSVP requested.

Makwa Coffee: This Roseville coffee shop will show every USA game and all knockout round matches.

Plus, daily roasts will correspond with the country playing that day.

The Black Hart of Saint Paul: The home of the Megan Rapinoe mural (signed by the professional soccer player herself) will be open for all USA games, knockouts and the final.

The U.S.' opening match on July 21 will also have a drag show after with no cover charge.

Brit's Pub: The downtown Minneapolis restaurant will host a watch party for the USA vs. Vietnam on its rooftop lawn on Friday, July 21.