Where to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday and Twin Cities fans have plenty of places to watch.

What's new A law passed last year allows Minnesota establishments to expand hours exclusively for World Cup matches, some of which kick off at 2am local time.

  • The tournament is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The first match for the U.S. is Friday night at 8.
Here's where to watch:

Minnesota Aurora FC: Minnesota's community-owned women's soccer team will open up the turf at TCO Stadium in Eagan for a free watch party on July 26. Registration requested.

  • Tip: Bring blankets and pillows if you plan on sitting on the field.

Minnesota United FC: The MLS team will host two watch parties at Allianz Field on July 21 and July 26. RSVP requested.

Makwa Coffee: This Roseville coffee shop will show every USA game and all knockout round matches.

  • Plus, daily roasts will correspond with the country playing that day.

The Black Hart of Saint Paul: The home of the Megan Rapinoe mural (signed by the professional soccer player herself) will be open for all USA games, knockouts and the final.

  • The U.S.' opening match on July 21 will also have a drag show after with no cover charge.

Brit's Pub: The downtown Minneapolis restaurant will host a watch party for the USA vs. Vietnam on its rooftop lawn on Friday, July 21.

  • Note: Brit's doesn't take reservations. Show up early for the best seats.
