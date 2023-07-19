Canoe team led by man from Minneapolis sets world record for paddling Mississippi River

A four-man canoe team led by Scott Miller from Minneapolis, paddled the Mississippi River from Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico in 16 days and 20 hours. That set a new Guinness World Record.

Details: The team, which goes by Mississippi Speed Record, launched May 10 and finished the 2,300-mile journey May 27.

Guinness confirmed this week they broke the record for fastest trip by a team.

Of note: Miller tried for the record back in 2021 but his team had to abandon their canoe in a storm near the gulf, according to the Star Tribune.