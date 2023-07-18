Byron Buxton strikes out against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 28. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Byron Buxton is lost at the plate and his poor performance is weighing the Twins down.

By the numbers: Buxton had just one hit in his last 26 at-bats heading into last night's loss to the Seattle Mariners.

His batting average on the season fell to .199, which is the fourth-worst in baseball among qualifying players (ones that average 3.1 plate appearances per game).

He's a .239 hitter for his career.

Between the lines: Buxton has always been prone to slumps at the plate, but in previous years he made up for it by being an incredible center fielder who could bail out pitchers with his long throwing range and circus catches.

Yes, but: His nagging knee injury has relegated him to playing designated hitter, so he's taking up a spot in the lineup that would otherwise go to a good hitter.

The intrigue: The Twins will have to consider benching him at some point, but they still have to pay him $75 million over the next five years, whether or not he's playing.