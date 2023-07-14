2 hours ago - Real Estate

Architect's nest off Lake Harriet asks $1.5M

Sami Sparber
futuristic living room with stone level and fireplace

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Your chance to own a true architectural gem, this avant-garde Southwest Minneapolis house was just listed for $1,500,000.

Why we love it: That fireplace perched atop a travertine platform in the living room is a masterpiece, not to mention the four-story turret staircase.

Layout: The 4,300-square-foot house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, rich mahogany accents, and soaring windows.

Interior features: The kitchen is updated, but the real standout is the primary bathroom retreat with mosaic tile and a circular shower.

  • The intrigue: A tiny door near the bathtub opens to the hallway and another artistic fireplace.

Take a look around:

exterior of modern white and glass home
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
living room with floor to ceiling windows
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
cylinder arched fireplace with view of dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
spiral turret staircase
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
modern kitchen with view of eating area
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
artistic mosaic bathroom with tub
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
circular shower
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
