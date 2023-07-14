Architect's nest off Lake Harriet asks $1.5M
Your chance to own a true architectural gem, this avant-garde Southwest Minneapolis house was just listed for $1,500,000.
Why we love it: That fireplace perched atop a travertine platform in the living room is a masterpiece, not to mention the four-story turret staircase.
Layout: The 4,300-square-foot house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, rich mahogany accents, and soaring windows.
Interior features: The kitchen is updated, but the real standout is the primary bathroom retreat with mosaic tile and a circular shower.
- The intrigue: A tiny door near the bathtub opens to the hallway and another artistic fireplace.
Take a look around:
