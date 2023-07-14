Architect's nest off Lake Harriet asks $1.5M

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Your chance to own a true architectural gem, this avant-garde Southwest Minneapolis house was just listed for $1,500,000.

Architect Benjamin Gingold's own home was built in the '50s but packs a futuristic punch. It's located at 4745 Girard Ave. S. near Lake Harriet.

Why we love it: That fireplace perched atop a travertine platform in the living room is a masterpiece, not to mention the four-story turret staircase.

Layout: The 4,300-square-foot house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, rich mahogany accents, and soaring windows.

Interior features: The kitchen is updated, but the real standout is the primary bathroom retreat with mosaic tile and a circular shower.

The intrigue: A tiny door near the bathtub opens to the hallway and another artistic fireplace.

Take a look around:

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo with Lakes Sotheby's International Realty