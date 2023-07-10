The Minnesota Department of Revenue has launched an online portal for taxpayers who need to update their address or bank information in order to receive a rebate check this fall.

Catch up fast: An estimated 2.4 million Minnesotans are set to get one-time payments of at least $260 as part of the recently passed state budget.

Eligible married couples will get $520, with an additional $260 available for up to three dependents. The most a family can receive under the program is $1,300.

Of note: Income caps mean the payments go to individuals whose adjusted gross income on their 2021 tax return was $75,000 or less, and married couples who made $150,000 or less.

The big picture: Minnesotans do not need to apply for the payments, which were pitched as a way to deliver some of the state's surplus back to taxpayers.

The Department of Revenue will determine eligibility based on 2021 tax returns and send the rebate to the bank or address used at that time.

Yes, but: Anyone who has moved or changed banks since 2021 filings should update their information via the new portal by July 28.

What to expect: The depatment says the payments will be issued in "early fall."