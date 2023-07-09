Three pizza farms near the Twin Cities to visit this summer
After too many days with terrible air quality and temperatures of 90+ degrees, "normal" summer has returned — and it's a great time to escape the metro and go to a pizza farm.
What's happening: Minnesota farms have opened their fields and kitchens this summer for visitors to picnic on the grounds with a pizza fresh out of the wood-fired brick oven.
- Plus, many have live music, animals, walking trails or other family-friendly activities.
Pro tip: Some farms often allow alcohol, but don't sell it onsite. If you're interested, grab beer or a bottle of wine beforehand.
- And just in case, bring a trash bag to ensure you leave no trace.
Here are three spots to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.
🦙 Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm: This Waseca farm has trails, animals (including a llama and alpaca), live music on weekends and even a blueberry "dessert pizza." Walk-ins only, open Thursdays-Sundays.
- Torey recommends picking up a growler of fresh beer from Half Pint Brewing Company nearby. (Just remember to bring cups.)
🐐 Alpha and Omega Farm: The Princeton farm has a dedicated wood-fired pizza night each Thursday, or order a pie after a Sunday morning outdoor "goat yoga" session.
- Walk-ins are accepted but ordering in advance is recommended.
🐔 Red Barn Farm: All 10 acres of this Northfield farm are open for visitors to explore, including the gardens and areas with horses and chickens.
- It's open every Wednesday and also the third Sunday of each month. Reservations are required; cash or check only.
