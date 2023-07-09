Share on email (opens in new window)

After too many days with terrible air quality and temperatures of 90+ degrees, "normal" summer has returned — and it's a great time to escape the metro and go to a pizza farm.

What's happening: Minnesota farms have opened their fields and kitchens this summer for visitors to picnic on the grounds with a pizza fresh out of the wood-fired brick oven.

Plus, many have live music, animals, walking trails or other family-friendly activities.

Pro tip: Some farms often allow alcohol, but don't sell it onsite. If you're interested, grab beer or a bottle of wine beforehand.

And just in case, bring a trash bag to ensure you leave no trace.

Here are three spots to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.

🦙 Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm: This Waseca farm has trails, animals (including a llama and alpaca), live music on weekends and even a blueberry "dessert pizza." Walk-ins only, open Thursdays-Sundays.

Torey recommends picking up a growler of fresh beer from Half Pint Brewing Company nearby. (Just remember to bring cups.)

🐐 Alpha and Omega Farm: The Princeton farm has a dedicated wood-fired pizza night each Thursday, or order a pie after a Sunday morning outdoor "goat yoga" session.

Walk-ins are accepted but ordering in advance is recommended.

🐔 Red Barn Farm: All 10 acres of this Northfield farm are open for visitors to explore, including the gardens and areas with horses and chickens.