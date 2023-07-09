39 mins ago - Food and Drink

Three pizza farms near the Twin Cities to visit this summer

Audrey Kennedy

Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm on a summer night. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

After too many days with terrible air quality and temperatures of 90+ degrees, "normal" summer has returned — and it's a great time to escape the metro and go to a pizza farm.

What's happening: Minnesota farms have opened their fields and kitchens this summer for visitors to picnic on the grounds with a pizza fresh out of the wood-fired brick oven.

  • Plus, many have live music, animals, walking trails or other family-friendly activities.

Pro tip: Some farms often allow alcohol, but don't sell it onsite. If you're interested, grab beer or a bottle of wine beforehand.

  • And just in case, bring a trash bag to ensure you leave no trace.

Here are three spots to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities.

🦙 Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm: This Waseca farm has trails, animals (including a llama and alpaca), live music on weekends and even a blueberry "dessert pizza." Walk-ins only, open Thursdays-Sundays.

🐐 Alpha and Omega Farm: The Princeton farm has a dedicated wood-fired pizza night each Thursday, or order a pie after a Sunday morning outdoor "goat yoga" session.

  • Walk-ins are accepted but ordering in advance is recommended.

🐔 Red Barn Farm: All 10 acres of this Northfield farm are open for visitors to explore, including the gardens and areas with horses and chickens.

  • It's open every Wednesday and also the third Sunday of each month. Reservations are required; cash or check only.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more