The MLB draft is Sunday and the Twins have a chance to pick one of the most talented young players in baseball thanks to a stroke of luck.

Flashback: The Twins won the first-ever draft lottery in December and will get to select fifth.

They had less than a 2% chance of getting such a high pick. Before the implementation of the lottery, the Twins would have been picking 13th.

Why it matters: Draft experts say this is a five-player draft and The Athletic's Keith Law says it's the best class he's seen in 12 years.

That means the Twins will have a shot at a great prospect who could become a future star, though it could take a few years before he makes it to Target Field.

The intrigue: Three college players are expected to be drafted 1-2-3, so the two names to watch for the Twins are both high school outfielders — Walker Jenkins of North Carolina and Max Clark of Indiana.

Yes, but: The Twins front office has preferred college players over high schoolers, and The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman reported that there are industry rumblings that the Twins might pass on Clark and Jenkins and instead pick a college player who isn't as highly regarded.