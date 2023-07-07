Renovated Robbinsdale home near Crystal Lake asks $350K
This renovated Robbinsdale home is walkable from Crystal Lake and Lakeview Terrace Park.
- Listed for just under $350,000, the brick and cedar house is located at 3701 Abbott Ave N.
Why we love it: The kitchen's outfitted with new cabinets and lighting, quartz counters, and modern appliances.
Layout: The nearly 1,600-square-foot house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a den in the finished basement.
- The attached garage opens to a three-season porch.
- Also, the bathrooms have been updated.
Exterior features: There's a patio and storage shed — with trim matching the main house — in the big backyard.
Take a look around:
