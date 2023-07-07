2 hours ago - Real Estate

Renovated Robbinsdale home near Crystal Lake asks $350K

Sami Sparber
outside front view of brick and cedar home

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Christine Hazel with Coldwell Banker Realty

This renovated Robbinsdale home is walkable from Crystal Lake and Lakeview Terrace Park.

  • Listed for just under $350,000, the brick and cedar house is located at 3701 Abbott Ave N.

Why we love it: The kitchen's outfitted with new cabinets and lighting, quartz counters, and modern appliances.

Layout: The nearly 1,600-square-foot house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a den in the finished basement.

  • The attached garage opens to a three-season porch.
  • Also, the bathrooms have been updated.

Exterior features: There's a patio and storage shed — with trim matching the main house — in the big backyard.

Take a look around:

living room off front entryway with view of backyard
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Christine Hazel with Coldwell Banker Realty
modern renovated kitchen
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Christine Hazel with Coldwell Banker Realty
glass-front cabinets and eating nook in kitchen
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Christine Hazel with Coldwell Banker Realty
large three-season porch with view of yard
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Christine Hazel with Coldwell Banker Realty
den area in the finished basement
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Christine Hazel with Coldwell Banker Realty
lush green backyard with shed and trees
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Christine Hazel with Coldwell Banker Realty
