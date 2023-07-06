After sweating through the third-hottest and second-driest June on record, we are finally getting some normal summer weather in the Twin Cities.

What's ahead: Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for the next few days. That's close to normal for this time of year (83 degrees).

The National Weather Service's extended outlook calls for cooler temperatures next week followed by near-normal temperatures July 12-18.

What we're watching: The long-range outlooks are also predicting more rain than normal in July, particularly in the second half of the month.