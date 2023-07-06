24 mins ago - Climate
Cooler weather in July on the horizon for the Twin Cities
After sweating through the third-hottest and second-driest June on record, we are finally getting some normal summer weather in the Twin Cities.
What's ahead: Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for the next few days. That's close to normal for this time of year (83 degrees).
- The National Weather Service's extended outlook calls for cooler temperatures next week followed by near-normal temperatures July 12-18.
What we're watching: The long-range outlooks are also predicting more rain than normal in July, particularly in the second half of the month.
- We need a lot to crawl out from the drought.
