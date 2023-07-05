Restaurant roundup: Minnesota's first THC restaurant debuts
The red-and-white snack shack in south Minneapolis formerly run by Milkjam Creamery is reopening as a Vietnamese restaurant serving bahn mi and spring rolls.
- D's Bahn Mi, which also delivers to three nearby ZIP codes, soft-launched on July 4, says their Instagram page.
🦞 Chef Daniel del Prado's newest restaurant Layline is now open in downtown Excelsior. The menu focuses on coastal cuisine, including scallops, oysters, and lobster rolls.
🍃 Minnesota's first "THC restaurant" has finally debuted. Hi Flora!, which exclusively serves vegan fare, allows guests to add a five-milligram THC-infused tincture to their order by sprinkling it on top of food or putting it in beverages.
- It's currently only open for dinner, but brunch and lunch are coming soon, according to Eater.
🍗 Justin Sutherland's Southern food restaurant Northern Soul will open a third location at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, he announced. Expect a mid-September opening.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.