Restaurant roundup: Minnesota's first THC restaurant debuts

Audrey Kennedy
The red-and-white snack shack in south Minneapolis formerly run by Milkjam Creamery is reopening as a Vietnamese restaurant serving bahn mi and spring rolls.

🦞 Chef Daniel del Prado's newest restaurant Layline is now open in downtown Excelsior. The menu focuses on coastal cuisine, including scallops, oysters, and lobster rolls.

🍃 Minnesota's first "THC restaurant" has finally debuted. Hi Flora!, which exclusively serves vegan fare, allows guests to add a five-milligram THC-infused tincture to their order by sprinkling it on top of food or putting it in beverages.

  • It's currently only open for dinner, but brunch and lunch are coming soon, according to Eater.

🍗 Justin Sutherland's Southern food restaurant Northern Soul will open a third location at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, he announced. Expect a mid-September opening.

