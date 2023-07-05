Restaurant roundup: Minnesota's first THC restaurant debuts

Share on email (opens in new window)

The red-and-white snack shack in south Minneapolis formerly run by Milkjam Creamery is reopening as a Vietnamese restaurant serving bahn mi and spring rolls.

D's Bahn Mi, which also delivers to three nearby ZIP codes, soft-launched on July 4, says their Instagram page.

🦞 Chef Daniel del Prado's newest restaurant Layline is now open in downtown Excelsior. The menu focuses on coastal cuisine, including scallops, oysters, and lobster rolls.

🍃 Minnesota's first "THC restaurant" has finally debuted. Hi Flora!, which exclusively serves vegan fare, allows guests to add a five-milligram THC-infused tincture to their order by sprinkling it on top of food or putting it in beverages.

It's currently only open for dinner, but brunch and lunch are coming soon, according to Eater.

🍗 Justin Sutherland's Southern food restaurant Northern Soul will open a third location at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, he announced. Expect a mid-September opening.