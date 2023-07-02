The secrets of a (legal) Minnesota fireworks show
Tis the season for fireworks shows — but unless you've joined a professional pyrotechnics company, don't try them at home.
Catch up quick: The only legal way to run a show is by having insurance and a certified fireworks operator, though the latter might be hard to find — there are only 10 licensed in Minneapolis and two in St. Paul, state records show.
State of play: I spoke with Robert Rowe, co-owner of Hollywood Pyrotechnics in Eagan and showrunner for this year's St. Louis Park, Blaine and Cottage Grove displays, to find out how the professionals do it.
- Becoming a certified fireworks operator requires passing a state test, showing proof of experience that includes working with a licensed operator for at least five shows, and paying a $100 certification fee.
- Pro tip: "Spend some time with someone who has all their fingers and both their eyes," Rowe said.
How it works: The buyer can decide if the show will be synced to music, a general color scheme, the height and even sound level, but everything else is left up to the company.
What they're charging: Small shows that don't require the crew to stay overnight can start at $5,000, but some of the company's biggest private performances can be hundreds of thousands of dollars.
What they're doing: A typical show requires a crew of 5-10 people that, if possible, arrive up to three days in advance to begin set-up.
- Fireworks can't be left unattended, so the staff has to be large enough to keep at least one person on site.
- The show is then meticulously organized to ensure colors don't blend together or temporarily blind the audience.
Between the lines: Some cities, including Minneapolis, are beginning to institute laser shows instead of fireworks because of price, noise level and fire risk, although Rowe said the move hasn't affected his business.
- "Drone shows can be super cool and have great visuals, but they'll never slap you in the chest with a shockwave," he said.
Reality check: Most fireworks are legal in Wisconsin, so people over 18 often drive across the border and purchase them.
- However, considering there were at least 11 reported fireworks injuries and one death in Minnesota last year, you're better off watching a city display.
The big picture: Instead of spending money on illegal fireworks and potentially causing harm to yourself and others, Rowe recommended calling a pyrotechnics company and asking if you can assist on a Fourth of July show. They'll likely be happy to have the help.
- "You'll be getting a much better bang for your buck," he added.
Be smart: Any firework that shoots into the air is illegal in Minnesota. Sparklers and poppers are okay, but a roman candle could get you a fine up to $1,000 and as many as 90 days in jail.
