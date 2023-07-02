Tis the season for fireworks shows — but unless you've joined a professional pyrotechnics company, don't try them at home.

Catch up quick: The only legal way to run a show is by having insurance and a certified fireworks operator, though the latter might be hard to find — there are only 10 licensed in Minneapolis and two in St. Paul, state records show.

State of play: I spoke with Robert Rowe, co-owner of Hollywood Pyrotechnics in Eagan and showrunner for this year's St. Louis Park, Blaine and Cottage Grove displays, to find out how the professionals do it.

Becoming a certified fireworks operator requires passing a state test, showing proof of experience that includes working with a licensed operator for at least five shows, and paying a $100 certification fee.

Pro tip: "Spend some time with someone who has all their fingers and both their eyes," Rowe said.

How it works: The buyer can decide if the show will be synced to music, a general color scheme, the height and even sound level, but everything else is left up to the company.

What they're charging: Small shows that don't require the crew to stay overnight can start at $5,000, but some of the company's biggest private performances can be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

What they're doing: A typical show requires a crew of 5-10 people that, if possible, arrive up to three days in advance to begin set-up.

Fireworks can't be left unattended, so the staff has to be large enough to keep at least one person on site.

The show is then meticulously organized to ensure colors don't blend together or temporarily blind the audience.

Between the lines: Some cities, including Minneapolis, are beginning to institute laser shows instead of fireworks because of price, noise level and fire risk, although Rowe said the move hasn't affected his business.

"Drone shows can be super cool and have great visuals, but they'll never slap you in the chest with a shockwave," he said.

Reality check: Most fireworks are legal in Wisconsin, so people over 18 often drive across the border and purchase them.

However, considering there were at least 11 reported fireworks injuries and one death in Minnesota last year, you're better off watching a city display.

The big picture: Instead of spending money on illegal fireworks and potentially causing harm to yourself and others, Rowe recommended calling a pyrotechnics company and asking if you can assist on a Fourth of July show. They'll likely be happy to have the help.

"You'll be getting a much better bang for your buck," he added.

Be smart: Any firework that shoots into the air is illegal in Minnesota. Sparklers and poppers are okay, but a roman candle could get you a fine up to $1,000 and as many as 90 days in jail.