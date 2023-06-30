Mosquito numbers in the Twin Cities decline as drought persists

Despite an initial surge, June's mosquito numbers in the Twin Cities were below average as the drought continues to affect the metro area.

Flashback: The snow melt and early spring rains led to extremely high mosquito counts in May, as eggs that survived from last year began to hatch.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD), which monitors and treats for the pests in the seven county metro area, received a record 300 customer complaints in just one day in late May, spokesperson Alex Carlson told Axios.

But, but, but: Most of the state went back to moderate or severe drought conditions in June, and the recent occasional showers weren't enough to allow eggs to hatch, Carlson said.

The Twin Cities are currently below the 10-year average for mosquito numbers, though Anoka County and western parts of Hennepin County have higher counts than the rest of the metro area, according to MMCD data.

Zoom out: Though the drought has affected the population in recent years, the number of annual days hospitable to mosquitoes in the Twin Cities has slowly risen since 1980, according to data from the nonprofit group Climate Central.

Data: Climate Central. Chart: Axios Visuals

What's next: The U.S. Climate Prediction Center's precipitation outlook for July-September shows persistent drought around the Great Lakes, but improvement across the Great Plains, a spokesperson told Axios.

That means more rain and likely more of the insects if you're heading to southwest Minnesota this summer.

Be smart: Bug spray is a good idea, but consider setting up an oscillating fan — the air disperses your scent and can keep mosquitoes from flying any closer, Carlson said.