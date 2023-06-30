2 hours ago - Real Estate

Like-new home in historic Summit Hill asks $1.65M

Sami Sparber
front view of home with open porch and steps

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.

This custom-designed gem in Summit Hill was just listed for $1.65 million.

Why we love it: The house offers the perks of newer construction with the charm of a historic St. Paul neighborhood.

Layout: The almost 4,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an open-concept main floor.

Interior features: The kitchen and wet bars (plural) are stocked with top-of-the-line appliances, while splashes of colorful wallpaper add personality throughout.

  • Also, the recently redone basement has a fireplace and cozy wood accents.

Exterior features: There are two serene outdoor living spaces — an open front porch and a big bluestone patio out back.

Take a look around:

open-concept entry with stairs and view of living and eating areas
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
living room two with view of kitchen and eat-in area
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
modern kitchen with white cabinets and appliances built-in
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
dining room with custom drapes
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
primary bedroom with funky wallpaper
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
primary spa with tub
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
modern basement
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
back patio
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more