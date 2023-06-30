Like-new home in historic Summit Hill asks $1.65M
This custom-designed gem in Summit Hill was just listed for $1.65 million.
Why we love it: The house offers the perks of newer construction with the charm of a historic St. Paul neighborhood.
Layout: The almost 4,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an open-concept main floor.
Interior features: The kitchen and wet bars (plural) are stocked with top-of-the-line appliances, while splashes of colorful wallpaper add personality throughout.
- Also, the recently redone basement has a fireplace and cozy wood accents.
Exterior features: There are two serene outdoor living spaces — an open front porch and a big bluestone patio out back.
Take a look around:
