Like-new home in historic Summit Hill asks $1.65M

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.

This custom-designed gem in Summit Hill was just listed for $1.65 million.

Built in 2013, the eye-catching pad is located at 724 Fairmount Ave.

Why we love it: The house offers the perks of newer construction with the charm of a historic St. Paul neighborhood.

Layout: The almost 4,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an open-concept main floor.

Interior features: The kitchen and wet bars (plural) are stocked with top-of-the-line appliances, while splashes of colorful wallpaper add personality throughout.

Also, the recently redone basement has a fireplace and cozy wood accents.

Exterior features: There are two serene outdoor living spaces — an open front porch and a big bluestone patio out back.

Take a look around:

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Marcy Wengler with Edina Realty, Inc.