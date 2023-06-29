Share on email (opens in new window)

Carlos Correa strikes out against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday. Photo: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The baseball season is half over and the Minnesota Twins have ridden a roller coaster to a 40-42 record.

State of play: Here are nine stats that so far tell the tale of the season.

3.78: Earned run average (ERA) by Twins starting pitchers, the fourth-best of 30 MLB teams.

2.67: Sonny Gray's ERA, which is seventh-best among starting pitchers.

10.2: The number of times on average that Twins hitters strike out each game. That puts them on pace for 1,648 strikeouts, which would break the MLB record for whiffing (1,596 by the Cubs in 2021).

They struck out 33 times in their three-game series with the Atlanta Braves which wrapped up yesterday. They went 0-3.

.208: The combined batting average of Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton. The Twins' two highest-paid players have been a disappointment.

As of April, the league-wide average was .249.

.399: The batting average of Luis Arráez, the fan-favorite second baseman the Twins traded to the Marlins in the offseason. Arráez is trying to become the first player to hit .400 in a season since Ted Williams in 1941.

23: Royce Lewis' number. The rookie has been a rare bright spot for the Twins lineup, batting .333 with plenty of power.

Two hours, 38 minutes: Average length of a baseball game this year, down nearly 30 minutes from last season thanks to a new pitch clock.

967,629: Target Field attendance so far this season, which puts the Twins on pace for their best year since 2019.

0: Teams in the American League Central with a winning record, which is why the Twins remain the favorite to win the division.

What we're watching: The trade deadline is Aug. 1. Will the Twins try to acquire some players who are capable of hitting a baseball?