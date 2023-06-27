Restaurant Roundup: Lowry Hill Meats closes for good

Lowry Hill Meats permanently closed its doors on June 24, almost a week earlier than initially planned, the meat shop announced on Instagram. It did not give a reason for the early closure.

Flamin' Thai is closing its Cedar-Riverside restaurant to focus on its larger space in northeast Minneapolis. The owner said it didn't make sense to keep both restaurants since the two are only two miles apart, according to the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal.

RIP, Mall of America DQ. The long-running Dairy Queen location in the Mall of America has closed following a settlement of an eviction lawsuit. The mall alleged the franchise had nearly $75,000 in unpaid rent, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports.

Former NBA player Kris Humphries is opening the first Minnesota location of fast-casual chain Dave's Hot Chicken in Minnetonka on June 30, MSP Magazine reports.

Private bartending company Steady Pour is debuting to the public. Its existing northeast Minneapolis space will open as a bar four days a week starting July 6, Racket reports from a news release.

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery is opening a fourth location in Woodbury this September, the Pioneer Press reports. Expect the same food menu but with more alcoholic beverages and a 40-45-seat outdoor patio.