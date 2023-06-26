For Indeed Brewing, pistachios are green in more ways than one.

Driving the news: At a time when most of Minnesota's craft breweries are struggling with declining sales, Minneapolis' Indeed Brewing grew by 44% between 2021 and 2022, according to state numbers.

How it happened: Two years ago, the brewery launched the Pistachio Cream Ale, which has become the hit beer for many Twin Cities drinkers.

A few months later, it switched from being a self-distributor to hiring Hohenstein's to distribute its beer, which helped get the company's cleverly designed pistachio tap handle into more bars.

But mostly, co-owner Tom Whisenand tells Axios, the beer's popularity has grown due to word of mouth.

Flashback: Whisenand realized that the new brew was going to be a major hit when a California woman showed up at the company's satellite taproom in Milwaukee.

She had tried the Pistachio Cream Ale somewhere else and asked to buy the taproom's entire inventory of cans, which was six cases at the time. She packed them into a friend's car who drove them back to California for her.

By the numbers: The lightly hopped beer has quickly surpassed Indeed's Mexican Honey and Day Tripper as the brewery's top product, accounting for 30% of sales, Whisenand says.

Reality check: While he is enjoying the home run his crew hit with Pistachio Cream Ale, "it's almost worrisome" because if the beer were to lose its popularity it would be a massive hit to the company’s revenue.

"We've had beers that were our number one seller that we don't make anymore."

What's ahead: The company uses its small Milwaukee brewery as a test kitchen for new varieties because "we're always working to be coming up with the next great thing," Whisenand adds.