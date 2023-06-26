Minnesotans are drinking less craft beer

Craft brewing's skyrocketing growth over the past decade in Minnesota has finally come to a halt as the industry sorts out a new normal.

Why it matters: According to the Brewers Association, craft breweries had a nearly $2 billion economic impact last year in Minnesota and the boom has brought taprooms to urban neighborhoods, suburban strip malls, and rural main streets.

Yes, but: Consumption in Minnesota is falling. It peaked from 2016 to 2018 and has been declining since then.

Data: Minnesota Department of Revenue. Chart: Axios Visuals

What's happening: Breweries are feeling the pinch from increased competition, rising labor and ingredient costs, and the surge of seltzers and canned cocktails.

"The hard part for craft brewers right now is the ever-changing tastes of the consumer and what people are actually drinking," Bob Galligan, director of government and industry relations for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, told Axios.

What to watch: If the golden age of craft brewing is over, Minnesota's beer makers might be at the forefront of a new gold rush.