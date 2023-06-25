Minneapolis Institute of Art brings fine dining into the galleries
One of the fanciest dinner parties in town requires guests to break the rules — by dining in an art museum's galleries after it's closed.
What's happening: Minneapolis Institute of Art has brought back their themed Art and Dining After Dark series, an intimate, 3.5 hour private dining experience inspired by an exhibit and held after-hours.
- I was invited to attend an edition based on Caravaggio's Judith and Holofernes. Here's how it went.
How it started: Guests were brought a glass of vermouth by acclaimed sommelier Bill Summerville before we were led into the darkened museum.
- Chief curator and deputy director Matthew Welch gave a 30-minute private tour of the exhibit, which also featured 14 other works inspired by the painting.
Then: We made our way to the museum's spacious Baroque gallery, where one long table with decor inspired by the painting was set up to fit more than 30 guests.
The food: James Beard Award-winning chef Jamie Malone and her luxe private dining service, Paris Dining Club, ran the family-style dinner, while Summerville accompanied each course with generously poured wine pairings.
- The night began with five appetizers. Whole, stuffed trout with fennel, olives and oranges were then passed around the table, paired with marble potatoes and salad; the meal concluded with individual portions of pot de crème.
Note: Because it's served family style, I struggled at times to get my hands on certain dishes. The trout was delicious but ran out quickly although Summerville kept our drinks full all night.
My thought bubble: The dinner was as much a social experience as a food and art one. The setup heavily encourages diners, who are often strangers, to spend the night talking over a shared meal.
- Throughout the night, Mia's staff told the group they would leave with a new friend — and although I was among the few guests attending solo, it never felt like I was dining solo.
Reality check: One ticket will run you $375, which includes the dinner, taxes and tip.
- The price is comparable to luxe dining experiences in the Twin Cities, like Demi and Travail's tasting menus with the high-end wine pairings (including tax and service fees).
- Mia also offers an Art and Wine After Dark experience for $125, featuring wine tasting, small bites and a private tour.
What's next: The series continues next month with a tour and dinner inspired by Mia's upcoming special exhibit, ReVisión: Art in the Americas.
