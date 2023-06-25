The setting of Art and Dining After Dark. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

One of the fanciest dinner parties in town requires guests to break the rules — by dining in an art museum's galleries after it's closed.

What's happening: Minneapolis Institute of Art has brought back their themed Art and Dining After Dark series, an intimate, 3.5 hour private dining experience inspired by an exhibit and held after-hours.

I was invited to attend an edition based on Caravaggio's Judith and Holofernes. Here's how it went.

How it started: Guests were brought a glass of vermouth by acclaimed sommelier Bill Summerville before we were led into the darkened museum.

Chief curator and deputy director Matthew Welch gave a 30-minute private tour of the exhibit, which also featured 14 other works inspired by the painting.

Then: We made our way to the museum's spacious Baroque gallery, where one long table with decor inspired by the painting was set up to fit more than 30 guests.

The food: James Beard Award-winning chef Jamie Malone and her luxe private dining service, Paris Dining Club, ran the family-style dinner, while Summerville accompanied each course with generously poured wine pairings.

The night began with five appetizers. Whole, stuffed trout with fennel, olives and oranges were then passed around the table, paired with marble potatoes and salad; the meal concluded with individual portions of pot de crème.

Note: Because it's served family style, I struggled at times to get my hands on certain dishes. The trout was delicious but ran out quickly although Summerville kept our drinks full all night.

My thought bubble: The dinner was as much a social experience as a food and art one. The setup heavily encourages diners, who are often strangers, to spend the night talking over a shared meal.

Throughout the night, Mia's staff told the group they would leave with a new friend — and although I was among the few guests attending solo, it never felt like I was dining solo.

Reality check: One ticket will run you $375, which includes the dinner, taxes and tip.

The price is comparable to luxe dining experiences in the Twin Cities, like Demi and Travail's tasting menus with the high-end wine pairings (including tax and service fees).

Mia also offers an Art and Wine After Dark experience for $125, featuring wine tasting, small bites and a private tour.

What's next: The series continues next month with a tour and dinner inspired by Mia's upcoming special exhibit, ReVisión: Art in the Americas.