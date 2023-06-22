6 hours ago - Sports

Wolves seem likely to run it back with KAT and Rudy Gobert

Nick Halter
Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns

Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are likely staying together in Minnesota. Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

It's looking more and more like the Timberwolves are going to run it back next season with the core players from last year's roster.

Driving the news: The chances are dwindling of a major shakeup because the NBA draft is Thursday night. The speculation of the Wolves trading Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert was centered around getting draft picks in return.

What they're saying: President of basketball operations Tim Connelly told KFAN he loves the starting five from last season.

  • "I don’t think there's any real expectations our team is going to be much different."

Flashback: A year ago Connelly sent Utah four first-round draft picks and promising rookie Walker Kessler in a trade for Gobert.

  • The 7'1" center was not a good fit in his first year in Minnesota and didn't look like the player he was in Utah, where he won defensive player of the year three times and was a three-time all-star.
  • Even if Connelly wanted to trade Gobert, it's not likely he would get much in return due to his expensive contract (which has two years and more than $80 million remaining with a player option for a third year at nearly $47 million) and a new collective bargaining agreement that will crunch teams with big salaries on their books.

What to watch: The Wolves have the 53rd pick  — a second-round selection — in the 2023 draft.

