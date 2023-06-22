Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are likely staying together in Minnesota. Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

It's looking more and more like the Timberwolves are going to run it back next season with the core players from last year's roster.

Driving the news: The chances are dwindling of a major shakeup because the NBA draft is Thursday night. The speculation of the Wolves trading Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert was centered around getting draft picks in return.

What they're saying: President of basketball operations Tim Connelly told KFAN he loves the starting five from last season.

"I don’t think there's any real expectations our team is going to be much different."

Flashback: A year ago Connelly sent Utah four first-round draft picks and promising rookie Walker Kessler in a trade for Gobert.

The 7'1" center was not a good fit in his first year in Minnesota and didn't look like the player he was in Utah, where he won defensive player of the year three times and was a three-time all-star.

Even if Connelly wanted to trade Gobert, it's not likely he would get much in return due to his expensive contract (which has two years and more than $80 million remaining with a player option for a third year at nearly $47 million) and a new collective bargaining agreement that will crunch teams with big salaries on their books.

What to watch: The Wolves have the 53rd pick — a second-round selection — in the 2023 draft.