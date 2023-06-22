What to know about Taylor Swift's concerts and Twin Cities Pride Festival in Minneapolis

Hundreds of thousands of visitors will flock to downtown Minneapolis (or Swiftieapolis) this weekend for what is expected to be the busiest three-day stretch the city has seen since 2019.

What's happening: Taylor Swift, who hasn't come to Minnesota in nearly five years, is bringing her Eras Tour to a sold-out U.S. Bank Stadium Friday and Saturday nights — the same weekend as the annual Twin Cities Pride Festival.

The festival in Loring Park and the sculpture garden runs Friday night through Sunday and is expected to draw up to 600,000 visitors, in part because of Swifties stopping by before the show, Pride executive director Andi Otto told Axios.

Whether you're braving the crowds or hoping to avoid them, here's what to know:

🚘 Getting around: Prepare for traffic. Many roads surrounding the stadium will be temporarily closed for the concerts throughout Friday and Saturday, including sections of Chicago Avenue and Fourth Street. Find the full list via City of Minneapolis.

Ninth Street between Hennepin and Hawthorne avenues will shut down for the Saloon's Pride block party from 9am Friday to 5am Monday.

Hennepin Avenue between Washington Avenue and 16th Street will be closed from 7am to 4pm on Sunday for the Rainbow Run and Pride March.

Note: I-35S between I-494 and I-35E will also be closed from 10pm Friday to 5am Monday for construction.

🚊 Skipping the drive? Metro Transit extended its light-rail and bus options on Friday and Saturday nights, with some lines running as late as 1:30am. SouthWest Transit and Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will also have late-night buses.

Cyclists can use one of U.S. Bank Stadium's 150+ bike racks, while the Minneapolis Skyway will have extended hours from 2pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday for walkers.

🎫 Plus: Metro Transit is offering free passes to Pride visitors on Saturday and Sunday.

🚨 Security: The festival will have more than 50 private security officers and some Minneapolis Park Police officers. Off-duty Minneapolis Police Department officers will be stationed on streets along the Pride March route on Sunday.

An MPD spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the department's citywide staffing plans for the weekend.

🎉 Additional activities: Fans with or without concert tickets can attend Taylor Swift-related events throughout the Cities, including workout classes, trivia, dance parties, and drag dinners. Prices vary.