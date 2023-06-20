Teenagers have plenty of opportunities for jobs with good pay this summer, and many are jumping at the chance to make some money.

Driving the news: In April, the labor participation rate for 16-to-19-year-olds in Minnesota reached 54.9%, the highest level since 2008, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Why it matters: The jobs provide an opportunity for teens to learn new skills and make cash to pay for college or living expenses.

Meanwhile, employers can use all the help they can get, especially in food service and retail, as well as industries that rely on seasonal labor in the summer.

Reality check: Teen labor participation in Minnesota is still well below the early 2000s when 64% of teens were working.

Labor participation declined during the 2000s as kids spent more time on academics and lower-wage jobs were less plentiful, according to Brookings.

Between the lines: It's easy to see why more youngsters are getting jobs, as median hourly wages for teens surpassed $15 an hour last summer — a 13.4% increase over the summer of 2021, per DEED data.

The bottom line: With retail and hospitality businesses still facing a labor shortage, "there should be an abundance of job opportunities for youth who want to work this summer," wrote DEED researcher Oriane Casale.