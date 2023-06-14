47 mins ago - Things to Do

A guide to Juneteenth celebrations in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
Monday is Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Here are five ways to participate:

🎉 Celebrating Freedom Day, a Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board event at Bethune Park on Saturday from noon-6pm, is packed with local food, art, live music and family-friendly entertainment. Free

⚽️ Allianz Field in St. Paul will host a family celebration on Saturday from noon-4pm, organized by The Anika Foundation.

  • Expect art and history exhibits, food, performances, a kids fun zone and an awards ceremony. Free

🎊 Juneteenth Minnesota has organized a large block party in North Minneapolis on Monday.

  • The event kicks off with a parade at West Broadway at 10am before the main festival starts at noon, which features a black-owned business market, kids carnival, live music and historical exhibit. Free

🎶 Soul of the Southside at Hook and Ladder Theater in Minneapolis is an arts and cultural festival celebrating Black culture and community on Monday.

  • The noon-8pm event spotlights over a dozen musical performances, storytelling sessions, interactive art installations, food and a drum circle. Free, registration required

🎤 Juneteenth in Rondo has a formal observance and program from 3-4pm on Monday, including speakers, awards and a keynote address.

  • Get there at noon for food trucks, entertainment and a job fair focused on finding employment for those ages 18-26. Free
