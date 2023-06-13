Restaurant roundup: Noyes & Cutler closes, Yia Vang opens Mov and Uptown's double rooftop

Share on email (opens in new window)

Yia Vang's new pop-up will open June 16. Photo: Lauren Cutshall for Hilltribe

Chicken tender restaurant CHX, which closed its South Minneapolis standalone restaurant in late 2021, has found new life as a food truck.

Tender Lovin' Chix, which debuted in North Loop last weekend, now serves a mix of tenders and Tokyo fried rice instead of french fries.

Noyes & Cutler and Big Biscuit Bar in St. Paul are temporarily closing as the building undergoes construction to add a high-end hotel, according to the Pioneer Press.

Four new restaurants are opening at Eden Prairie Center. A coffee kiosk and entirely gluten-free fast food spot will be open by early July, and two Japanese restaurants will debut by winter, according to Fox9.

Yia Vang's latest concept Mov will open in Uptown on June 16, according to a release. The Hmong eatery will feature six rice-based dishes and replaces Vang's Hmong-American restaurant Mee-Ka.

Daisys Uptown, a self-described country, pop, and rock bar with a double-decker rooftop, will open in the old Cowboy Slim's space in Minneapolis on June 17.

Puralima Cantina, a fast-casual Latin restaurant from the group behind Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade, will open in North Loop on July 8.

Two more locations are planned for Maple Grove and Wayzata, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports.

Justin Sutherland's southern comfort food restaurant Northern Soul will open a second location in Nisswa sometime this summer, the Star Tribune reports.