New management team planning to "resuscitate" Cub Foods
The CEO of Cub Foods' parent company said a new management team is planning to "resuscitate" the grocery chain.
What happened: United Natural Foods (UNFI), which owns Cub, reported a 0.7% decline in retail sales during the third quarter. Most of UNFI's retail sales come from Cub stores.
What they're saying: "Our intermediate assessment here is we need to get more focused from a value standpoint and on a fresh category perspective," UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas said during a Tuesday earnings call.
Context: UNFI put Cub Foods up for sale shortly after buying the brand in 2018, but later decided to keep it.
- Cub Foods CEO Mike Stigers left for a new job on May 31. UNFI has not named his replacement, though longtime exec Brian Audette is serving in the interim.
The bottom line: UNFI declined to elaborate on what changes shoppers will see, but drop us a line if you notice differences at your store.
