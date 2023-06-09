48 mins ago - News

New management team planning to "resuscitate" Cub Foods

Nick Halter
A Cub Foods sign

Photo: Emilie Richardson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The CEO of Cub Foods' parent company said a new management team is planning to "resuscitate" the grocery chain.

What happened: United Natural Foods (UNFI), which owns Cub, reported a 0.7% decline in retail sales during the third quarter. Most of UNFI's retail sales come from Cub stores.

What they're saying: "Our intermediate assessment here is we need to get more focused from a value standpoint and on a fresh category perspective," UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas said during a Tuesday earnings call.

Context: UNFI put Cub Foods up for sale shortly after buying the brand in 2018, but later decided to keep it.

The bottom line: UNFI declined to elaborate on what changes shoppers will see, but drop us a line if you notice differences at your store.

