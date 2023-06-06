33 mins ago - Sports

Minnesota Aurora off to an undefeated start

Torey Van Oot

Aurora players celebrate during a recent match. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Aurora

The Twin Cities' women's soccer team has kicked off its second season with a string of victories.

Driving the news: Sunday's 1-0 win over Rochester FC catapulted Minnesota Aurora FC to a 4-0 record this season.

State of the scoreboard: The team, which has never lost a regular-season match, says it is now on a 15-game winning streak, not counting last year's playoffs.

  • It's had several big victories this season, including last week's 10-0 shutout of RKC Third Coast.

Catch up fast: Aurora is part of the USL W League, an all-female pre-professional league that launched in May 2022.

  • The community-owned team went 11-0-1 during its inaugural season, but lost the 2022 USL W championship to South Georgia Tormenta 2-1 in overtime.

What's next: The team hosts the Chicago Dutch Lions on Wednesday at 7pm.

  • Games are played at TCO Stadium in Eagan.
