Minnesota Aurora off to an undefeated start

The Twin Cities' women's soccer team has kicked off its second season with a string of victories.

Driving the news: Sunday's 1-0 win over Rochester FC catapulted Minnesota Aurora FC to a 4-0 record this season.

State of the scoreboard: The team, which has never lost a regular-season match, says it is now on a 15-game winning streak, not counting last year's playoffs.

It's had several big victories this season, including last week's 10-0 shutout of RKC Third Coast.

Catch up fast: Aurora is part of the USL W League, an all-female pre-professional league that launched in May 2022.

The community-owned team went 11-0-1 during its inaugural season, but lost the 2022 USL W championship to South Georgia Tormenta 2-1 in overtime.

What's next: The team hosts the Chicago Dutch Lions on Wednesday at 7pm.