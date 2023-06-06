Mayor Jacob Frey points toward the first stretch of Nicollet Mall he wants to close — between Cancer Survivors Park and RBC Gateway Tower. Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

Mayor Jacob Frey is getting behind the idea of closing Nicollet Mall to vehicle traffic.

Driving the news: A working group of civic leaders, government officials and business experts released a list of recommendations on Tuesday for helping bring vibrancy back to downtown in the wake of the pandemic, civil unrest and the rise in remote work.

Zoom in: The headline grabber is the suggestion that the city should explore making Nicollet pedestrian-only by moving buses to other streets and rebranding the mall as the "best winter street in the nation."

The group also suggested legislation to allow open containers of alcohol on the mall and in other areas of downtown.

What to watch: While Frey noted that a permanent closure won't happen this year, he said he wants to close parts of the street temporarily for a couple weeks this summer to test the idea.

One of the first blocks that could become pedestrian-only permanently is between Washington Avenue and Third Street, which is between the new RBC Gateway Tower/Four Seasons and Cancer Survivors Park.

Yes, but: There's a lot of logistics that go into closing a street beyond transit, including emergency vehicles, business deliveries and programming and infrastructure on the street.