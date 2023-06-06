35 mins ago - Transit

To help downtown Minneapolis, Frey wants a pedestrian-only Nicollet Mall

Nick Halter
Mayor Jacob Frey points toward Cancer Survivors Park

Mayor Jacob Frey points toward the first stretch of Nicollet Mall he wants to close — between Cancer Survivors Park and RBC Gateway Tower. Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

Mayor Jacob Frey is getting behind the idea of closing Nicollet Mall to vehicle traffic.

Driving the news: A working group of civic leaders, government officials and business experts released a list of recommendations on Tuesday for helping bring vibrancy back to downtown in the wake of the pandemic, civil unrest and the rise in remote work.

Zoom in: The headline grabber is the suggestion that the city should explore making Nicollet pedestrian-only by moving buses to other streets and rebranding the mall as the "best winter street in the nation."

  • The group also suggested legislation to allow open containers of alcohol on the mall and in other areas of downtown.

What to watch: While Frey noted that a permanent closure won't happen this year, he said he wants to close parts of the street temporarily for a couple weeks this summer to test the idea.

  • One of the first blocks that could become pedestrian-only permanently is between Washington Avenue and Third Street, which is between the new RBC Gateway Tower/Four Seasons and Cancer Survivors Park.

Yes, but: There's a lot of logistics that go into closing a street beyond transit, including emergency vehicles, business deliveries and programming and infrastructure on the street.

