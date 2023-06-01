Data: National Equity Atlas, IPUMS USA; Note: Race/ethnicity groups with insufficient data are not shown; Chart: Axios Visuals

Black households in the Twin Cities are four times more likely to be carless than their white counterparts, with more than 20% reporting that they don't have a vehicle, per the National Equity Atlas.

Why it matters: Cars can help people get to jobs, groceries and other commitments. But they're also a key driver of access to health care, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.

More than 1 in 5 U.S. adults without access to a vehicle or public transportation missed or skipped a medical appointment in the previous year, according to a new study.

Between the lines: Gov. Tim Walz cited challenges Minnesotans without cars face in getting to health appointments and other services as one reason for his recent veto of a hotly debated bill to raise wages and add other job protections for Uber and Lyft drivers.