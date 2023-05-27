What to know about going solar in the Twin Cities

A small but growing share of Minnesotans are turning to solar to power their homes.

State of (solar) power: Four in 10 homeowners in the Midwest have either installed solar panels or are considering the move, per a 2022 Pew Research Center study.

Cost-savings, environmental impact, tax credits and health are driving factors nationwide.

The big picture: Minnesotans interested in solar power have no shortage of resources and options, per the state Department of Commerce. The Solar Energy Industry Association counts dozens of qualified installation companies in the state.

One option that's on the mind of some is joining a solar co-op. About 230 people have gone solar in Minnesota through the nonprofit Solar United Neighbors.

Why it matters: Unsolicited phone calls about joining a solar co-op might leave you wondering, "What's the deal?" Some of those deals might actually be good, according to Bobby King, the co-op group's Minnesota state director.

How it works: Homeowners can install panels on their own — the Commerce Department has several recommendations for getting bids — but they might not get as good of a bargain as they would through a co-op. That's because members pool purchasing power, then installers bid for the whole group’s business.

Solar United Neighbors co-ops are free to join, and there's no obligation to move forward with the installation.

"At a minimum, it's an easy way to get one very good bid," King tells Axios.

By the numbers: The average cost of a 10-kilowatt solar panel system in Minnesota was $34,500 in 2022, per EnergySage figures cited by CNBC. (That's before the 30% federal tax credit.)

Panels usually pay for themselves in 12 years on average, King says, depending on the size of your system.

Savings vary but "it is not uncommon for someone to save $2,000 or more" through the co-op, he says.

What they're saying: It's important to consider the age and condition of your roof before installing panels. King advises making sure your roof has at least as much life as your pay-back period.

South-facing or east-west facing roofs with good sun exposure are best suited for solar panels, he says. The University of Minnesota’s Solar Suitability App and the Minnesota Renewable Energy Society can help property owners assess whether their home is a good fit.

Lack of sunlight during the winter might mean you won't produce enough solar power to cover your usage during that season.

Yes, but: Overproduction in the summer will make up for shorter daylight in the winter, King says. You get reimbursed for power you put back onto the grid.

Be smart: Scammers are drawn to solar because it's a newer technology that people aren't as familiar with, King says.

You should pass if a company comes calling but can't clearly answer whether it employs the people who install the panels, versus subcontracting out the work, and whether it's based in Minnesota, he says.

Also, avoid companies that put high pressure on you or claim you'll never have to pay an energy bill again. "That's just not true," King says.

The Minnesota-based Clean Energy Resource Teams has compiled a full list of questions to ask when considering a bid.

Zoom in: In addition to that federal tax credit, Minneapolis has green cost-share funds that offer primarily bigger buildings and businesses up to $50,000 to help them go solar.

The U.S. Department of Energy has a homeowner's guide on how to take advantage of federal savings.

What's next: The Twin Cities area solar co-op is open to new members until May 30, with installations happening this year.