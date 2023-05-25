2 hours ago - News

Council OKs Summit Avenue redesign with raised bikeway

Nick Halter
Summit Avenue in St. Paul

Summit Avenue's redesign has been has been one of the most contentious issues before the City Council. Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

Summit Avenue would get an elevated bikeway separated from traffic under a plan approved by the St. Paul City Council late Wednesday night.

Catch up fast: The redesign of the historic, 4.5-miles thoroughfare has been one of the most contentious issues before the City Council in recent years.

  • The bikeway passed on a 6-1 vote after four hours of testimony, the Pioneer Press reported. Council Member Jane Prince (Ward 7) was the lone no vote.

Details: Opponents have raised concerns about a loss of trees on the entire stretch and a loss of parking on the section east of Lexington Avenue.

  • Supporters say the bikeway will be safer and more comfortable for those who don't like cycling alongside traffic (Summit currently has an on-street bike lane at the same grade as vehicles).

Yes, but: The broader, $100 million plan to overhaul the street still needs to be funded.

  • It will be done in phases, and officials expect it to take as long as 10-15 years to complete.
  • The bikeway will add $12 million to the project budget.
