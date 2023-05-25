2 hours ago - News
Council OKs Summit Avenue redesign with raised bikeway
Summit Avenue would get an elevated bikeway separated from traffic under a plan approved by the St. Paul City Council late Wednesday night.
Catch up fast: The redesign of the historic, 4.5-miles thoroughfare has been one of the most contentious issues before the City Council in recent years.
- The bikeway passed on a 6-1 vote after four hours of testimony, the Pioneer Press reported. Council Member Jane Prince (Ward 7) was the lone no vote.
Details: Opponents have raised concerns about a loss of trees on the entire stretch and a loss of parking on the section east of Lexington Avenue.
- Supporters say the bikeway will be safer and more comfortable for those who don't like cycling alongside traffic (Summit currently has an on-street bike lane at the same grade as vehicles).
Yes, but: The broader, $100 million plan to overhaul the street still needs to be funded.
- It will be done in phases, and officials expect it to take as long as 10-15 years to complete.
- The bikeway will add $12 million to the project budget.
