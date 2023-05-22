On this day in history: A Minnesotan patents the skyscraper

Minneapolis architect Leroy Buffington on this day in 1888 received a patent for a method of building iron-framed structures that allowed for heights never seen before.

At the time, they were called "cloudscrapers." Today, they're known as skyscrapers.

Yes, but: Buffington was mocked when he published his ideas in respected academic journals, according to the Minnesota Historical Society.

Meanwhile, buildings using similar construction methods began rising all over the U.S.

What he did: Buffington sued many of the builders for patent infringement, but the cases dragged on long enough that the patent rights expired.

Buffington was then "further mocked for spending $30,000 without winning a case in defense of his design," the Historical Society wrote.

One exception was Minneapolis' Rand Tower, whose developer voluntarily paid Buffington a royalty of $2,250.

Of note: Despite not getting credit for his work on skyscrapers, Buffington still made his mark on the Twin Cities.