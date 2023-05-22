36 mins ago - Development

On this day in history: A Minnesotan patents the skyscraper

Nick Halter
Leroy Buffington

Leroy Buffington. Photo: Minnesota Historical Society

Minneapolis architect Leroy Buffington on this day in 1888 received a patent for a method of building iron-framed structures that allowed for heights never seen before.

  • At the time, they were called "cloudscrapers." Today, they're known as skyscrapers.

Yes, but: Buffington was mocked when he published his ideas in respected academic journals, according to the Minnesota Historical Society.

  • Meanwhile, buildings using similar construction methods began rising all over the U.S.

What he did: Buffington sued many of the builders for patent infringement, but the cases dragged on long enough that the patent rights expired.

  • Buffington was then "further mocked for spending $30,000 without winning a case in defense of his design," the Historical Society wrote.
  • One exception was Minneapolis' Rand Tower, whose developer voluntarily paid Buffington a royalty of $2,250.

Of note: Despite not getting credit for his work on skyscrapers, Buffington still made his mark on the Twin Cities.

