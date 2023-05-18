1 hour ago - News

These were Minnesota's top baby names in 2022

Torey Van Oot
Illustration of a baby wearing a "hello my name is" sticker.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Oliver overtook Henry as Minnesota's most popular name for baby boys last year, while Charlotte continued her reign as parents' top pick for girls.

Driving the news: The Social Security Administration has released state-level data on names submitted for babies born in 2022.

Here are the top five in Minnesota for each gender:

  • Boys: Oliver, Henry, Theodore, Liam and Jack.
  • Girls: Charlotte, Olivia, Emma, Evelyn and Nora

Zoom out: Liam and Olivia secured the top spots nationwide. That list showed more parents going for names inspired by the hit show "Yellowstone."

Go deeper: Find the full Minnesota list.

