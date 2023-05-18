These were Minnesota's top baby names in 2022

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Oliver overtook Henry as Minnesota's most popular name for baby boys last year, while Charlotte continued her reign as parents' top pick for girls.

Driving the news: The Social Security Administration has released state-level data on names submitted for babies born in 2022.

Here are the top five in Minnesota for each gender:

Boys: Oliver, Henry, Theodore, Liam and Jack.

Oliver, Henry, Theodore, Liam and Jack. Girls: Charlotte, Olivia, Emma, Evelyn and Nora

Zoom out: Liam and Olivia secured the top spots nationwide. That list showed more parents going for names inspired by the hit show "Yellowstone."

Go deeper: Find the full Minnesota list.