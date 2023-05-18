1 hour ago - News
These were Minnesota's top baby names in 2022
Oliver overtook Henry as Minnesota's most popular name for baby boys last year, while Charlotte continued her reign as parents' top pick for girls.
Driving the news: The Social Security Administration has released state-level data on names submitted for babies born in 2022.
Here are the top five in Minnesota for each gender:
- Boys: Oliver, Henry, Theodore, Liam and Jack.
- Girls: Charlotte, Olivia, Emma, Evelyn and Nora
Zoom out: Liam and Olivia secured the top spots nationwide. That list showed more parents going for names inspired by the hit show "Yellowstone."
Go deeper: Find the full Minnesota list.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.