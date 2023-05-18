43 mins ago - Things to Do

Twin Cities events: Art-A-Whirl, rooftop mini-golf and more

Audrey Kennedy

Skyline Mini Golf in 2022. Photo: Carina Lofgren/Walker Art Center

More than 1,000 artists will take over 70 Northeast Minneapolis galleries, businesses and breweries Friday-Sunday for Art-A-Whirl, the self-proclaimed largest open studio tour in the country.

  • The annual celebration of local art is free and open to the public. Visitors can explore studios, shop and meet artists, listen to live music and check out local restaurants.
  • Indeed Brewing's music festival Whirlygig also runs all weekend, or you can watch live car crushing at 4pm Saturday at auto repair shop Turbo Tim's.

🚋 Tip: Avoid a parking battle by taking the free Art-A-Whirl trolley, which loops through the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District every 30 minutes.

  • Metro Transit is also offering free rides all weekend.

More weekend fun:

⛳️ Putt across the Walker Art Center's rooftop Skyline Mini Golf course this weekend. The 10-hole, artist-designed course reopens for the season Thursday. $12

😋 Eat your way through the Asian Street Food Night Market in Maplewood on Friday and Saturday. The all-day event also features live music, local artists, a talent show and beer garden. Free entry

🧒 Minnesota Children's Museum's new exhibit "Emotions at Play with Pixar's 'Inside Out'" opens Saturday. Expect interactive activities that teach kids about the film's five featured emotions: joy, sadness, anger, disgust and fear. $15+

🗣 Celebrate and learn more about Dakota culture at Dakhóta Omníčiye at Fort Snelling on Saturday, hosted by the Minnesota Historical Society.

  • The all-day event includes hands-on workshops, speakers, book readings and a community dinner. $12, free for Native community members

😱 Shop taxidermy, funeral collectibles, haunted antiques and more at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday. $10 advance, $15 day-of

💕 Autism, mental health and disability nonprofit Fraser has organized a sensory-friendly festival in St. Paul on Saturday with inclusive activities for those with sensory processing difficulties. Free

🧶 Stillwater Flea & Crafter Market returns for the season Saturday–Sunday with about 200 vendors at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Free entry

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more