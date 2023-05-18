Twin Cities events: Art-A-Whirl, rooftop mini-golf and more
More than 1,000 artists will take over 70 Northeast Minneapolis galleries, businesses and breweries Friday-Sunday for Art-A-Whirl, the self-proclaimed largest open studio tour in the country.
- The annual celebration of local art is free and open to the public. Visitors can explore studios, shop and meet artists, listen to live music and check out local restaurants.
- Indeed Brewing's music festival Whirlygig also runs all weekend, or you can watch live car crushing at 4pm Saturday at auto repair shop Turbo Tim's.
🚋 Tip: Avoid a parking battle by taking the free Art-A-Whirl trolley, which loops through the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District every 30 minutes.
- Metro Transit is also offering free rides all weekend.
More weekend fun:
⛳️ Putt across the Walker Art Center's rooftop Skyline Mini Golf course this weekend. The 10-hole, artist-designed course reopens for the season Thursday. $12
😋 Eat your way through the Asian Street Food Night Market in Maplewood on Friday and Saturday. The all-day event also features live music, local artists, a talent show and beer garden. Free entry
🧒 Minnesota Children's Museum's new exhibit "Emotions at Play with Pixar's 'Inside Out'" opens Saturday. Expect interactive activities that teach kids about the film's five featured emotions: joy, sadness, anger, disgust and fear. $15+
🗣 Celebrate and learn more about Dakota culture at Dakhóta Omníčiye at Fort Snelling on Saturday, hosted by the Minnesota Historical Society.
- The all-day event includes hands-on workshops, speakers, book readings and a community dinner. $12, free for Native community members
😱 Shop taxidermy, funeral collectibles, haunted antiques and more at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday. $10 advance, $15 day-of
💕 Autism, mental health and disability nonprofit Fraser has organized a sensory-friendly festival in St. Paul on Saturday with inclusive activities for those with sensory processing difficulties. Free
🧶 Stillwater Flea & Crafter Market returns for the season Saturday–Sunday with about 200 vendors at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Free entry
