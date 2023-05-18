Twin Cities events: Art-A-Whirl, rooftop mini-golf and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

More than 1,000 artists will take over 70 Northeast Minneapolis galleries, businesses and breweries Friday-Sunday for Art-A-Whirl, the self-proclaimed largest open studio tour in the country.

The annual celebration of local art is free and open to the public. Visitors can explore studios, shop and meet artists, listen to live music and check out local restaurants.

Indeed Brewing's music festival Whirlygig also runs all weekend, or you can watch live car crushing at 4pm Saturday at auto repair shop Turbo Tim's.

🚋 Tip: Avoid a parking battle by taking the free Art-A-Whirl trolley, which loops through the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District every 30 minutes.

Metro Transit is also offering free rides all weekend.

More weekend fun:

⛳️ Putt across the Walker Art Center's rooftop Skyline Mini Golf course this weekend. The 10-hole, artist-designed course reopens for the season Thursday. $12

😋 Eat your way through the Asian Street Food Night Market in Maplewood on Friday and Saturday. The all-day event also features live music, local artists, a talent show and beer garden. Free entry

🧒 Minnesota Children's Museum's new exhibit "Emotions at Play with Pixar's 'Inside Out'" opens Saturday. Expect interactive activities that teach kids about the film's five featured emotions: joy, sadness, anger, disgust and fear. $15+

🗣 Celebrate and learn more about Dakota culture at Dakhóta Omníčiye at Fort Snelling on Saturday, hosted by the Minnesota Historical Society.

The all-day event includes hands-on workshops, speakers, book readings and a community dinner. $12, free for Native community members

😱 Shop taxidermy, funeral collectibles, haunted antiques and more at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday. $10 advance, $15 day-of

💕 Autism, mental health and disability nonprofit Fraser has organized a sensory-friendly festival in St. Paul on Saturday with inclusive activities for those with sensory processing difficulties. Free

🧶 Stillwater Flea & Crafter Market returns for the season Saturday–Sunday with about 200 vendors at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Free entry